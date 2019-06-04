Change of Command held at Fort Stewart

Ft. Stewart, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field soldiers said farewell to one commander and hello to another on Monday.
The ceremony served as a reminder of the critical role they play in the Army’s plan to defend our nation.
The procession of leaders for Third Infantry and the Army past and present showed the premiere role this division holds in America’s military.
Past commanders helped mark the occasion. Major General Lee Quintas reviewed the troops one last time before he leaves for Washington to become Forscom’s deputy commander. Rather than point at Third ID’s accomplishments under his two year watch, he praised the hundreds of soldiers on Cottrell Field and the thousands that make up the division.
“Dog-faced soldiers are our competitive edge in any conflict and will assure our victory,” said Maj. Gen. Quintas. “I have been so very proud to have been counted among them.”
Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto returns to the Marne Division to serve as commander. He says no place or group shines brighter in the Army than Fort Stewart and Third Infantry.
He also praised those units currently deployed around the globe to carry out the Pentagon’s missions. For Maj. Gen. Quintas, the departure is bittersweet, no matter the promotion ahead.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it has been my greatest professional honor to serve as the commander of the Third Infantry Division - Rock of The Marne,” said Maj. Gen. Quintas.
The new commander joined those who make up the division’s history to review the troops he’ll lead the next two years.
