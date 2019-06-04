City of Savannah allowing resident feedback, questions via new website

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is calling on residents to Speak Up.
The city recently launched a new website that gives you the chance to weigh in on different projects, like the upcoming Savannah Arena. City officials say the website features one-on-one communication with some of the key figures associated with the projects.
If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas about a particular city project, you’ll be able to offer those comments directly to the project managers.
The website is SpeakUpSavannah.com.
Right now, the city is featuring two different projects. You have a thread going on about the new Savannah Arena and a thread on Downtowner - the new rideshare service aimed at downtown workers. It’s a service that city is currently testing.
The website allows you the chance to read up on the projects but then it also offers you a chance to provide feedback maybe through a poll or a Q&A with the project manager. Users will be able to send messages directly to the project managers who will then reply.
The city says the website has already been viewed more than a thousand times and people are already engaging with the city.
