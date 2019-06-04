Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-4-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and storms could be severe and there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all areas north of the Altamaha River until 8pm. The main threat from storms will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rain. Tonight will see showers and storms decreasing after sunset, with drier conditions overnight, lows 70-77. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-94. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 88-93. No big changes for the weekend as showers and storms chances continue but will be more widespread.