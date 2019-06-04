Deputies investigating fatal shooting at gas station on Lady’s Island

Lady’s Island, SC. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at the Circle K gas station on Highway 21 on Lady’s Island.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. Witnesses tell deputies two or three vehicles pulled in to the gas station and then fired shots were fired between them. All vehicles fled the scene before deputies arrived.
A short time later, deputies were called to the Professional Village on Sunset Boulevard where occupants of one of the vehicles were located.
It was determined that two of the vehicle’s occupants were wounded during the exchange of gunfire at the Circle K. One of those occupants died and the other was taken to the hospital.
The incident is under investigation. Residents and guests can expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Deputies say although the occupants of the other vehicles have not been located, they believe there is no public threat.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 843.524.2777 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
