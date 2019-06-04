Georgia Southern University working on new Commencement plan

Lingrell says they’ve already identified some details that they’ll change for December, but he did not want to elaborate until they have an exact plan in place. He says they’re already working seven months out to find a better system. He says the ceremonies at the Convention Center in Savannah and Hanner Fieldhouse each had their respective challenges. They did not use Paulson Stadium for any of the individual commencements, though that may be an option, in addition to the overall university-wide celebration.