Police looking for suspect using dead person’s credit cards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of using a dead person’s credit cards.
Police believe the suspect has used the cards at various locations in Savannah and Pooler. The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras at the Lowe’s in Pooler where he recently purchased several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and gift cards.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
