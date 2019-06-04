Severe Storms Possible Today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong to severe thunderstorms are developing and there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.
The main threat from any storm will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rain. The storm motion will be very slow so localized flooding is possible.
