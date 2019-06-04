Statesboro Fire’s ISO rating could mean lower home insurance for some

Statesboro Fire Department covers a five-mile radius outside the city just like it does inside, but a lack of water hydrants has kept home insurance rates higher in some of those areas, costing some people hundreds of dollars a year. Tuesday, Fire Chief Tim Grams told City Council they’d been notified the rating in those areas will drop from an 8B down to like a 2 like the rest of the city. He credits developers and water companies for their work.