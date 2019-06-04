Teens prepare for jobs during Summer 500 training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of teens in Savannah are preparing to dive into the work force as part of the fourth Savannah 500 program.
This week is all about soft skill training, anything from interactions in the workplace to managing their own finances once they start earning that paycheck, before they report to their jobs next week.
“We’ve been learning communication skills," said Tiana Thornton, a rising junior. "We’re learning how to react towards customers, how to be employed on a job.”
Thornton is a rising junior at Alfred Ely Beach High School and is participating in the Summer 500 program for the first time.
She, along with several hundred other peers, are learning what it will take to be successful once they start their summer job.
The soft skill training includes financial literacy, and knowing how to manage the money they earn.
MembersFirst Credit Union is partnering with the program by providing bank accounts for the teens, part of their Work, Play, Save program.
“We offer checking and savings accounts," said Ashley DuBois with MembersFirst Credit Union. "We help teach them the importance of money, and encourage them to save money and set up a direct deposit so they can get paid this summer and start saving for their future.”
DuBois says about 150 of the teens have set up bank accounts.
Again, once the soft skill training is finished this week, the Summer 500 participants will report to their jobs next Monday.
