Tuesday: Daily Chance of Rain Returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy, warm and muggy across the area this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and humidity is greater than Monday morning.
The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm through the 80s this morning; peaking near 90° this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are likely; wettest between 2 and 6 p.m. A couple storms may produce gusty winds and small hail, n addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
A drier forecast ensues this evening, followed by the return of scattered storms Tuesday – and really every afternoon through the coming-weekend.
