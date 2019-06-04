Will Fisk win the Haskins Award on Tuesday?

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Will Georgia Southern senior Steven Fisk add one more honor to his outstanding college resume?
He and Eagle fans will find out on Tuesday evening.
Fisk is one of three finalists for The Haskins Award, given every year to college golf’s most outstanding male player. The winner will be announced tonight on Golf Central on the Golf Channel at 6:00 p.m.
Fisk finished his college career with a year to remember. The Stockbridge, GA native won six tournaments, including the Sun Belt Conference title for the second time in his career. He capped off 2019 with an individual runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship.
Fisk was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and he was a GCAA First-Team All-American.
The Eagle star is a finalist with a pair of Oklahoma State standouts.
Cowboys sophomore Matthew Wolff won the NCAA Individual title this year, one of his five individual wins in 2018-2019. Junior Viktor Hovland won three tournaments this season, and won the Ben Hogan Award. Both were GCAA First-Team All-Americans as well.
The Haskins Award winner receives an exemption to compete in the PGA Tour’s 2019 Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic this September.
