Bananas defeat Grizzlies in rain delayed affair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 75 minute rain delay couldn’t end the Bananas’ mojo at Grayson Stadium.
The team stayed undefeated at home in the young season with a 5-2 victory over Gastonia Tuesday night.
Ethan Baucom drove in three runs for the Bananas, including two on a home run over the left field fence in the 7th. That gave the Bananas a 3-1 lead. The UNC-Pembroke product added an insurance run in the 8th with an RBI fielder’s choice.
Georgia Southern product Tyler Owens got the start on the mound for Savannah and pitched well. He allowed just one run on two hits through five innings. Owens struck out four and didn’t walk anyone. He’d thrown only 65 pitches through five innings, but got caught by the rain delay.
Kaden Krowka and Marshall Thompson covered the final four innings, allowing a combined run and three hits. Thompson earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.
The win improves the Bananas to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 at home. Savannah is back in action Wednesday night at Macon.
