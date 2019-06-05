Brother of fallen Army Green Beret says final briefing offered no new insight

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Families of four fallen Army Green Berets - including one from Toombs County - met with Army leaders on Wednesday about the ambush in 2017 that killed Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright and three comrades.
Staff Sgt. Wright’s parents and other families met for the final briefing about the October 2017 ambush in Niger.
WTOC sat down with Wright’s brother, Will, to learn more about what the military is telling him about Dustin’s death. He says he briefing from Army leaders at Fort Bragg offered no new insight into the tragedy. Will says there is no single factor that led to the deaths.
“It was a perfect storm of pre-deployment and tactical decisions made on the ground or through the chain of command that led to the events,” Wright said.
He says they were told the Army was in the middle of transitioning units in and out of the region when the four soldiers were sent to the area where they were outnumbered and attacked.
“The explanation is not going to change how we feel as a family or how we deal with our loss,” Wright said.
He says his family and the community continue to mourn Dustin’s death. He hopes other military families don’t have to repeat such grief.
“We’ve been engaged in this particular war for 18 plus years. We don’t need to repeat the same lessons.”
He says they’ll continue to remember Dustin and hope the community will, too.
