Coast Guard rescues man stranded on grounded vessel near St. Catherine’s Island

ST. CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is safe after he was rescued by the Coast Guard from a grounded vessel near St. Catherine’s Island on Tuesday.
The Charleston Coast Guard division received reports at 8:24 p.m. of a grounded 20-foot craft with one person aboard.
The last communications with the vessel were “the situation is deteriorating and I need help.”
A crew arrived at 8:58 p.m., hoisting the man and transporting him safely to Hunter Army Airfield.
The owner plans to salvage the vessel.
