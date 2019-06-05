Coast Guard rescues man stranded on grounded vessel near St. Catherine’s Island

Coast Guard rescues man stranded on grounded vessel near St. Catherine’s Island
June 5, 2019 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 1:14 PM

ST. CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is safe after he was rescued by the Coast Guard from a grounded vessel near St. Catherine’s Island on Tuesday.

The Charleston Coast Guard division received reports at 8:24 p.m. of a grounded 20-foot craft with one person aboard.

The last communications with the vessel were “the situation is deteriorating and I need help.”

A crew arrived at 8:58 p.m., hoisting the man and transporting him safely to Hunter Army Airfield.

The owner plans to salvage the vessel.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.