Coastal Empire farmers hope for rain

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) -Local farmers say they’re on the verge of disaster if a significant amount of rain doesn’t fall soon.
Pete Waller is a third generation farmer and owner of Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale. He says his blackberries are only half the size they should be because it’s been so dry.
Even with some rain, the drought is already cutting some crops short.
“We haven’t been able to cut hay for cattle," Waller says. "We haven’t had enough water to make hay. We ought to be cutting hay now, and we’re just starting to get a little rain now to make some hay. So we’re going to be at least one hay cutting short if we start getting rain like we should.”
He says he’d like to get about an inch a week to make up for the heat we’ve had so far.
