Cockspur Island Lighthouse gets new historical marker after original damaged in tornado

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over two years since the historical marker at the Cockspur Island Lighthouse was damaged in a tornado.
The EF-2 twister tore through the island, bending the solid bronze marker and throwing it into a nearby field.
Wednesday, a brand new marker was placed on the site. The new marker keeps the rich history of the lighthouse - both the good and the bad.
“So, it’s stood there since the mid-1800s. It’s gone through hurricanes, it’s gone through bombings during the Civil War, so it’s withstood a lot of assaults, and now, the latest assaults are the waves from the super tankers and super freighters coming in and out of the port,” said Kathy Sakas, V.P., Friends of Cockspur Island Lighthouse.
The new sign is part of the Georgia Historical Society Marker Program.
