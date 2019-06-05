Community Champions: Called to Love

“Since February, we’re looking at about 40 a day that we’re helping, probably about 500 families. We try to vet it as much as we can, but we just let God take it,” said Branch. “We pray. I always tell them I’ve got to talk to the board. I have a board because we’re non-profit, but he’s my board. We give them a bible, we pray with them and if they need other resources, some type of counseling, we reach out to the different resources in Appling County.”