Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-5-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate over the area today. A warm front will lift into the area Friday and stall through Monday. A cold front will move in Tuesday and stall over the area into Wednesday. Our weather will remain very unsettled with rain and storm chances everyday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-94. Tonight will see a 50% chance for showers and storms through 3am, lows 70-75. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs 86-91. Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90. In the tropics there is no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.