Dissolved oxygen injection on Hutchinson Island looks to be success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the past few months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closely monitored what’s called a dissolved oxygen injection system on Hutchinson Island.
That system aims to reduce environmental impacts on all the marine life that calls the Savannah River home. The system is doing what it’s supposed to - even better than expected - which means SHEP will stay on track, which is huge for a project of this magnitude.
For 59 consecutive days, including two complete lunar cycles to factor in tidal effects, the Army Corps of Engineers, along with a company contracted out of Jacksonville, kept a close eye on oxygen levels in the river. The goal was to make sure marine life can survive, even as the harbor and river deepens from 42 to 47 feet.
“The biggest thing is our endangered species. The main ones that we’re trying to mitigate for are the Atlantic and short-nosed Sturgeon,” said Russell Wicke, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.
Extra oxygen in the water means the endangered species will be able to continue the trek from upstream areas of the ocean. This plant has been injected 12,000 pounds of dissolved oxygen into the river, and right now, preliminary testing indicates the process working well enough to keep SHEP on track.
“Because of this, we’re able to stay on pace, so the anticipated timeline will have us getting a contract ready for the dredging of the inner harbor around September time frame,” Wicke said.
Again, the results of the testing are preliminary. A final report on the oxygen levels in the water is expected by this August.
The SHEP will benefit the American economy by a ratio of 7.3 to 1. That means for each $1 spent on deepening the harbor, the U.S. economy will see a net benefit of $7.30 - or $282 million per year.
