Former Bananas get MLB Draft calls

“They’re getting here and they’re able to really show off what they can do. Clay at Indiana State is not seen by a ton of people. But he gets to come here, play really well, then go back to school, and starts to get seen by some people," Orton says. "We keep telling them stories like this. Guys are coming here. They’re getting better, they’re getting seen, and now they’re going to get a chance to go play in the minor leagues and maybe we might see a guy in the big leagues.”