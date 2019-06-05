Former Bananas get MLB Draft calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2019 MLB Draft has been good to the Savannah Bananas over the first two days, with three former players selected in the first ten rounds.
It all started Monday when the Atlanta Braves took Texas A&M infielder and 2016 Savannah Banana Braden Shewmake with the 21st overall selection. The pick makes Shewmake the highest drafted played in Banana history.
Tuesday was just as good to the bunch.
Former Coastal Plain League All-Star LJ Talley got his call from the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th inning. The Georgia Bulldog product was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2019.
Two rounds later, two-time CPL All-Star Clay Dungan was picked by the Kansas City Royals. Dungan was a two-time CPL All-Star and named to the All-Coastal Plain League First Team in 2018.
Bananas president Jared Orton says this kind of draft success for former players will continue to bring talented players to the Hostess City.
“They’re getting here and they’re able to really show off what they can do. Clay at Indiana State is not seen by a ton of people. But he gets to come here, play really well, then go back to school, and starts to get seen by some people," Orton says. "We keep telling them stories like this. Guys are coming here. They’re getting better, they’re getting seen, and now they’re going to get a chance to go play in the minor leagues and maybe we might see a guy in the big leagues.”
No word from the Blue Jays or Royals on if their draft picks’ dance moves helped them win a spot in the Draft.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.