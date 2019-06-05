Georgia Southern’s Shuman drafted by A’s

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern ace Seth Shuman got the call many expected he would Tuesday.
The Valdosta native was selected in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Oakland A’s.
Shuman was a All-Sun Belt 1st Team selection in 2019, a season in which he struck out a career-high 114 batters. In three seasons in Statesboro, the right hander won 22 games and racked up 258 strikeouts to rank 10th in school history.
It’s the second straight season an Eagle has been selected by Oakland. The A’s took pitcher Chase Cohen in the 9th round of the 2018 draft. Overall, Shuman is the seventh Georgia Southern product drafted by the A’s franchise.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.