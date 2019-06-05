More than 200 cadets participate in JROTC camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -More than 200 JROTC high school cadets are participating in training events held at Hunter Army Airfield’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Some of the training events include rappeling, first aid, land navigation, rope bridging obstacle courses, and going up and down a rock wall.
Army officials say the purpose of the camp is to build leadership skills, get better at teamwork, as well as building confidence.
“They really get to see the importance of working together, cheering each other on, celebrating when they are doing fantastic and pulling people across when they might be a little bit less confident and a little more timid but finishing together,” said retired Lieutenant Colonel David London.
The Army’s 6th ROTC Brigade, United States Army Cadet Command is conducting the training. Each cadet is competing for a the top platoon spot at the camp.
