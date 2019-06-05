New booster shot required for GA students in Fall ’20

“It is very contagious. It can be spread through nose and throat droplets, so if someone coughs or sneezes, kissing, which is why it’s very important with teenagers and young adults, because they tend to share a lot of things,” said Tammi Brown, Chatham County Nurse Manager. “They share drinks, they share makeup, lipstick, they hug, so they’re in close proximity, so that’s why it’s really important for that age group.”