Savannah man arrested for trafficking cocaine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is in custody after a joint operation resulting in a large drug seizure.
Late Tuesday morning, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested 35-year-old Sedan Smith for trafficking cocaine. He was served with an outstanding warrant for parole violation and is currently in the Chatham County Detention Center.
CNT, the Georgia State Board of Pardon and Parole, and U.S. Marshals conducted a joint operation in the 700 block of East Gwinnett Street. Officials identified Smith to be in the area and knew he was wanted. He was seen leaving a home. He tried to run away when he spotted law enforcement, and was quickly taken into custody.
Officials searched the home Smith was leaving, finding a large quantity of powder and crack cocaine, as well as a large amount of ecstasy. Marijuana, nearly $800 in cash, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances were also seized.
Tuesday’s operation marked Smith’s fourth arrest by CNT.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
