Special programs to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day
(Source: Pixabay)
June 5, 2019 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 8:27 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will mark 75 years since Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

In honor of the anniversary of D-Day, several groups are holding ceremonies.

The Mighty Eigth Air Force Museum in Pooler will host programs throughout the day. That includes a remembrance service in the chapel, and conversations with World War Two Veterans.

  • 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance Service
  • 10 a.m. – Good Morning from the City of Savannah
  • 11 a.m. – Prelude to D-Day
  • 1 to 3 p.m. – Conversations with the Greatest Generation

Admission will also be discounted to $8.

The group, “Savannah Compass” will also observe the day with a "Liberty's Day" program at the Savannah Convention Center.

Starting at 10 a.m., you can meet World War Two veterans at the Liberty Ship Monument. Then there will be a tribute to the military and speakers inside.

Tickets are $75 each for the celebration luncheon.

