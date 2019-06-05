Tybee Island equipment retreival to cost more than $19,000

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Tybee City Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss funding for the immediate removal of city vehicles that have been stuck in the marsh for days.
The council says that it will cost $19,200 just to have those two remaining vehicles and equipment removed from the federally protected marsh. That doesn’t even include the cost thatthe city will incur to replace those vehicles.
According to city officials, these vehicles have sunk deeper into the sand over the last five days. The city says they are in talks with their insurance company. They expect to be reimbursed for this $19,200, taking the money out of the police fund, but will pay the $2500 deductable.
Nevertheless, these vehicles are complete losses after sitting in salt water for five days.
Residents came to find out and hear from leaders about this ongoing ordeal.
“There’s a lot of speculation about why there was a vehicle in the area of the marsh that it ended up being in," said Shirley Wright, a resident of Tybee Island. "We aren’t going to have anything further to say until we get the results of the investigation.”
That transparency is what City Manager Shawn Gillen promised would come out at the end of the investigation.
City officials also say they’ll send out more information about the timeline of events and what exactly led to all of these vehicles becoming stuck once it is made apparent.
