Water advisory reissued, expanded along portion of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - An advisory has been reissued for a portion of Tybee Island and expanded further along the beach.
The Chatham County Health Department issued advisories on Tuesday for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier, which stretches from 11th Street to 18th Street, and now for Tybee Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which stretches from Lovell Street to 11th Street.
Water samples were tested only for enterococcus bacteria which is found in warm blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife. In the news release from the health department, it is stated that it is difficult to determine where the bacteria came from, but some sources include animal waste, storm water runoff or boating waste.
The health department recommends you do not swim or wade in the water in the areas under advisory. Fish and other seafood caught form these areas should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and cooked before eating.
According to the health department, there is no way of knowing if going in the water that is under advisory will result in sickness, but the advisory is to alert you of the possible risk.
The area will be re-tested, and the advisory will be lifted once the tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.
Below is a Frequently Asked Questions guide from the Coastal Health District:
