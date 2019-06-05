Wednesday: Round II of Afternoon Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s across the area; near 80° right at the beach. While mostly dry, an isolated shower is possible through the morning commute.
Patchy dense fog is also possible.
Temperatures warm into the 80s later this morning; peaking near 90° this afternoon.
Scattered storms erupt this afternoon. The wettest weather is expected between 2 and 7 p.m. One, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds and hail.
The forecast dries out a bit overnight, followed by more scattered – mainly daytime – rain through the weekend.
Have a great Wednesday,
Cutter