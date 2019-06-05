Wednesday: Round II of Afternoon Storms

By Cutter Martin | June 5, 2019 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 6:13 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s across the area; near 80° right at the beach. While mostly dry, an isolated shower is possible through the morning commute.

Patchy dense fog is also possible.

Temperatures warm into the 80s later this morning; peaking near 90° this afternoon.

Scattered storms erupt this afternoon. The wettest weather is expected between 2 and 7 p.m. One, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds and hail.

Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.

The forecast dries out a bit overnight, followed by more scattered – mainly daytime – rain through the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday,

Cutter