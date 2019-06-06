Abundant moisture stays with us through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had some thunderstorms today, mostly off shore and that’s giving us a risk of waterspouts; one already sighted from North Beach, Tybee Island looking toward Hilton Head. While the cloud coverage has kept us below 90°, I do expect pockets of heavy downpours that could produce up 2 inches of rain in some places. Don’t be caught off guard with some later storms as well after a quieter afternoon than Tuesday and Wednesday.
Friday Daybreak temps 71-77°, with cooler temps inland and mostly quiet. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon possible with highs 82-90°.
Saturday and Sunday: A blocking pattern will develop; we call it a Rex Block. Plan for early rain southwest of Savannah like Jesup and Alma and Hinesville then afternoon storminess throughout building into the Lowcountry with potential for rains to occur even during the late night as well. More locally heavy rainfall is expected. Average highs expected near 89°.
Monday appears to be a day where even heavier rains are possible.
