Abundant moisture stays with us through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had some thunderstorms today, mostly off shore and that’s giving us a risk of waterspouts; one already sighted from North Beach, Tybee Island looking toward Hilton Head. While the cloud coverage has kept us below 90°, I do expect pockets of heavy downpours that could produce up 2 inches of rain in some places. Don’t be caught off guard with some later storms as well after a quieter afternoon than Tuesday and Wednesday.