Bananas take Game 1 of DH; Game 2 PPD

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas kept it rolling in Macon Wednesday night.
The team took Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader, 8-5, and lead a postponed Game 2 6-2 in the bottom of the 6th.
The Game 1 victory was the third in a row for Savannah, and improves their record to 5-1.
The Bananas pounded Macon pitching in the middle innings of the eight-inning first contest. Mike Williams and Cory Heffron led the way with two RBI each, one of Heffron’s coming on a solo homer.
Stephen Chamblee earned the win in relief, and Dalton Ross picked up his first save of the season.
In Game 2, the Bananas dropped a five spot on the Bacon in the 6th.
Gabe Howell hit a two run homer to make it 3-1 Savannah. Three batters later, Rafi Vazquez launched a three-run bomb to make it 6-1.
The Bacon added a run in the bottom half on a Ryan Kouba RBI double that was the final play of the night before play was suspended.
Savannah returns home to Grayson Stadium to host the Bacon Thursday night. Wednesday’s postponed Game 2 will be completed on the Bananas’ next visit to Macon, which is Thursday, June 13.
