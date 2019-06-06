Car crashes through ‘Jersey Mike’s’ in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Employees and customers at a sandwich shop in Statesboro got a shock on Wednesday.
A car pulled through the corner shop and then drove straight out the other side. Staff members tell WTOC it happened at 2 p.m.
They say the woman was in her car outside when her foot hit the accelerator. Her car barreled into the building, narrowly missing staff and customers before crashing through windows on the side wall.
“The glass started flying in and I thought ‘dang.’ Then the car just came crashing in like ‘boom,” said employee, Jarre May.
Employees say everyone escaped without any injuries, including the driver.
