D-Day Veterans look back on the war

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are many different reasons why people join the military to serve.
WTOC spoke with two veterans who shared fond memories of their motivation to join, and the purpose they felt.
Betty Robarts was tired of college, and heard the Navy could be fun, so she told her father, a World War I veteran.
“He said ‘Betty, you’ve never finished anything yet, and by golly, this is something you have to do.’ So I said 'yes, Daddy," Robarts said.
Gordon Fenwick, D-Day veteran, joined the Air Force Cadet Program with a close friend.
“I don’t think it was a whole lot of debate in those days, as to whether you were going to enter or not. It was a question of which branch you were going to serve in,” Fenwick said.
While thousands of men received their orders to ship out overseas to fight the Germans and Japanese, others worked on top secret missions.
“We didn’t know. They didn’t tell us. We worked on one little part of that machine,” Robarts said. “I didn’t know until 1995.”
Robarts was a communication officer. The nicknamed “code girls” cracked the code to translate and later scramble messages from enemies.
“We knew then what to do, and it helped a whole lot I’m sure, because we got supplies over to England, and troops before that, they’d been sinking our ships,” she said.
The impact of D-Day isn’t lost on the veterans like Fenwick, who completed 35 missions before returning home.
“But I think there would’ve been a lot more slaying and killing over there if it hadn’t been for the invasion,” Fenwick said. “I do recollect that day that it brought a lot of joy and a sense of relief to a lot of the forces over here still ready to go over.”
The day instilled a sense of pride, both professionally for the warfighters, and the support services back home.
“I proved to my daddy that I could do it, which I did,” Robarts said.
