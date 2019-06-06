Georgia Southern’s Ledford named Freshman All-American

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s Noah Ledford is the latest Eagle to be named to the Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American team.
The Buford High School product clubbed 11 homers and drove in 44 runs, both second-best on the team, in his collegiate debut season.
Ledford started 49 games and played in all but three in 2019. He finished the season with a .291 batting average and .10 slugging percentage.
He is the eighth Georgia Southern player to earn Freshman All-American honors under head coach Rodney Hennon, and the first since Seth Shuman did so in 2017.
