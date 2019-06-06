Georgia Southern’s Ledford named Freshman All-American

Eagle slugger started 49 games, was 2nd on team with 11 homers and 44 RBI

Georgia Southern slugger Noah Ledford has been named a Freshman All-American by College Baseball News. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | June 6, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 4:58 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s Noah Ledford is the latest Eagle to be named to the Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American team.

The Buford High School product clubbed 11 homers and drove in 44 runs, both second-best on the team, in his collegiate debut season.

Ledford started 49 games and played in all but three in 2019. He finished the season with a .291 batting average and .10 slugging percentage.

He is the eighth Georgia Southern player to earn Freshman All-American honors under head coach Rodney Hennon, and the first since Seth Shuman did so in 2017.

