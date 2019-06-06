Glynn County Police looking for missing, endangered teen

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who left her home on Petersville Road Tuesday evening and has not been heard from since.
Police believe Alexis Alexander may be a danger to either herself or others.
She is described as a white female, having curly brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ and weights around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top shirt, maroon jogger style pants, and black knee-high boots.
If you have any information on Alexander’s whereabouts, please call the Glynn-Brunswick E-911 Center at 912.554.3645, the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333, or your local law enforcement.
