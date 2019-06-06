Hazlehurst overpass construction to cause extended detour

Hazlehurst overpass construction to cause extended detour
By Lora Chance | June 5, 2019 at 9:05 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 9:05 PM

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hazlehurst Bypass will close to thru-traffic on Monday, June 10.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says State Route 19/Hollingsworth Boulevard will close for the construction of a new overpass bridge over the existing Norfolk-Southern Railroad Crossing.

Traffic will use a three-mile detour for a tentative time frame of 395 days.

Official signed detour routes during construction are:

  • E. Jarman Street/Golden Isles Parkway
  • S. Cromartie Street/US 221
  • S. Tallahassee Street/US 221
  • E. Jefferson Street/US 23 BUS

Local access on either end of the work zone will be maintained during construction.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.