Hazlehurst overpass construction to cause extended detour

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hazlehurst Bypass will close to thru-traffic on Monday, June 10.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says State Route 19/Hollingsworth Boulevard will close for the construction of a new overpass bridge over the existing Norfolk-Southern Railroad Crossing.
Traffic will use a three-mile detour for a tentative time frame of 395 days.
Official signed detour routes during construction are:
- E. Jarman Street/Golden Isles Parkway
- S. Cromartie Street/US 221
- S. Tallahassee Street/US 221
- E. Jefferson Street/US 23 BUS
Local access on either end of the work zone will be maintained during construction.
