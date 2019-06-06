Hurricane lane reversal exercise to be held in parts of South Carolina

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Thursday in South Carolina, you can expect to see a lot of law enforcement officers on many main roadways.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, along with other state and local agencies, will be doing a hurricane evacuation exercise. They’ll be testing lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of South Carolina, but no traffic lanes will actually be reversed.
This will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aerial units will be flying surveillance routes as well.
The affected highways in our area are U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. They’ll be sending personnel and equipment on these roads heading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.
Department of Transportation equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almeda to Hampton as well.
Officials say the exercise shouldn’t interfere with traffic flow, and intersections won’t be blocked, but Highway Patrol is asking those traveling the affected highways to use caution and be aware that law enforcement officers will be stopped on the shoulder of the highways and at the exits.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.