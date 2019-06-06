I-16 and I-95 improvement meeting held in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents are getting a look at the changes to the I-16 and I-95 improvement projects.
The Georgia Department of Transportation held the second of two public information open house sessions on Thursday.
The improvement projects will add an additional general purpose lane along I-16 eastbound and I-16 westbound between I-95 and I-516, and reconstruct the I-16 and I-95 interchange.
“You really have had - because of the inability of the interchange to really keep up with that congestion - a decrease in safety,” said Natalie Dale, Georgia Department of Transportation. “So when you look, this project addresses those safety concerns. It addresses mobility concerns. It addresses congestion concerns.”
Construction is scheduled to start in 2019 and be complete in 2022.
