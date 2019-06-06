Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum holds D-Day events to remember, honor veterans

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, America and Europe are remembering the veterans who fought and the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
In the Coastal Empire, the day started with a remembrance service at the Chapel of the Fallen Eagles. General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s D-Day “order of the day message” was recited as well as President Roosevelt’s D-Day radio address.
Late morning, more than 100 people packed a room as Brigadier General Charles Cabell Jr. shared the story of his father’s impact on D-Day. His father was the Chief of Plans for the U.S. Strategic Air Forces in 1944.
While other vets listened and remembered various wars, young people in attendance say they have a growing respect for the greatest generation.
“Learning about how the Americans and the other allies just risk their lives to save basically the whole world from the axis powers, and it’s just amazing," said 13-year-old Austin McDonald.
The most interactive part of the day - aside from touring the Mighty Eighth and checking out all the displays - was the chance for people to speak with WWII veterans who experienced D-Day.
“That was the turn of the war. If we didn’t have D-Day, we might not be sitting here like this. We’d all be speaking German,” said Manny Scheffer, WWII Veteran.
They shared pictures, laughs, and memories of staying up for 72 hours straight when D-Day started, and the best thing about fighting in the war.
“I met my wife in London and we were married 68 years,” Scheffer said.
One woman traveled to Savannah all the way from Missouri to visit the museum and honor her 95-year-old father, Bud Sullivan.
“We want to do the 75th Anniversary of D-Day because he was one of 12 that came back alive out of 169, and I don’t know if he’s the last one of his group, the Timberwolves. That was the 104th infantry,” Josie Sullivan said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.