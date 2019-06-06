Savannah city leaders say there’s enough funding to support new public works complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the new arena and all that will go around it starts to take shape, the City of Savannah will have to relocate city services that are currently sitting on that lot.
Right now, a number are housed there - anything from street and fleet maintenance to storm water supervision.
The goal over the next few years will be to move all the city staff and services at Gwinnett and Stiles - to a spot at Interchange Drive. Thursday, we got a look at what the new facility could look like, and how much it will cost.
Bids for the project to build a new public works administrative complex came into the city about two weeks ago, and are right about where the city thought they’d be for a project this size - around $40 million. City staff says there’s enough funding to support the new complex, and it will come from a combination of the general fund, enterprise funds, and SPLOST.
The new facility aims to provide space for the Greenscapes Division, street sweepers, parking and utilities, and a fueling station, among a number of other assets.
Right now, the timeline puts project completion in Spring 2021.
“That complex is one of our drivers to make permitting easy, so we’re going to put all of the folks in one facility. They’re going to be co-located so that it will be more of a one-stop-shop for permitting,” said Heath Lloyd, Chief Development Officer, Savannah.
Lloyd put an emphasis on the fact that the construction of the new facility and relocation of staff will have no impact on the timeline for the new arena project.
