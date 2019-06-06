Savannah High Summer Hoops League off and running

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Basketball season never ends in the city of Savannah.
Savannah High School head coach Tim Jordan is still making sure of that.
The longtime Blue Jacket head coach is responsible for the Savannah High Summer Basketball League, which has tipped off again this summer.
“The kids in Savannah and the surrounding area seem to like basketball, and this gives the kids a chance to play some organized ball in an organized setting,” Jordan says. “I started it up about 10-15 years ago, with the idea of giving kids a league they could play in. And the rest is history."
Eleven area teams are in this year’s league. The games are played every Monday and Wednesday night at Savannah High’s Ron Love Athletic Center through the month of June.
Jordan says the best part of this league is that the results aren’t the important part. He says summer games are about each player and team improving as much as possible before the next season begins.
“This gives the coaches a chance to just see what their kids can do, because we’re not keeping records or anything like that,” Jordan says. “This is the time to work on the weaknesses in your game. If you can’t shoot free throws, you work on them in the summer. If you don’t have a right hand, work on it in the summer. Because the score matters, but it doesn’t really matter.”
Fans are welcome to watch the summer league games at Savannah High. Admission is $2 a night.
