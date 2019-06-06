Savannah man indicted for 2018 murder on Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been indicted for the murder of the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier on post at Fort Stewart last summer.
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says 27-year-old Stafon Davis is charged with premeditated murder in the July 9, 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Abree Boykin, a resident of post housing at Ft. Stewart Army Reservation.
The indictment says that while on Ft. Stewart, Davis “willfully, deliberately, and maliciously” killed Boykin by shooting her with a 9mm. Boykin’s husband was deployed at the time.
Davis is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach, Fla. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance Friday in Florida and will be required to appear in the Southern District of Georgia for further proceedings.
“Nothing will ever resolve the pain and suffering this murder has caused the husband, family, and friends of Abree Boykin, but hopefully this indictment is the beginning step toward some sense of justice for them,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a release. “This result would not have been possible without the cooperation of our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Army and U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
FBI and CID continue to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the recovery of Boykin’s black 2018 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate RLQ1762. Those with information are encouraged to call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770.216.3000, or call 1-844-ARMY-CID. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous will be protected to the degree allowable under the law.
Davis is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This case is being investigated by the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command, with assistance from the Savannah Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer G. Solari.
According to federal documents, Davis has a previous criminal history. Documents say a federal judge sentenced him to 95 months in prison with five years of supervised release on Sept. 14, 2011, for robbing a Rincon Credit Union store.
