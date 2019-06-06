Savannah PD looking for suspect in connection to May shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old wanted in connection to a shooting investigation.
Police say Romel Allen is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that took place on May 31 on Tibet Avenue.
Allen is 5′5 and weights about 130 pounds. He was last known to live on Tavern Road.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124, or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
