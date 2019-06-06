Savannah remembers significance of Liberty ships on D-Day Anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local events were held Thursday to honor the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
A Liberty Day Memorial Service was held at the Savannah Convention Center.
Many people took the time to walk the river walk near the Liberty ship monument where more than 80 of the Liberty ships were made during World War II. Many veterans remember watching the ships being made and sharing memories with each other.
“I was 16, and I just remember all the activity on the Liberty ships and a slide down that long side and, splash, hit the water and they’re gone, and not too far down, all of them had sunk,” said Glaen Richards, WWII Veteran.
Glaen Richards is just one of many veterans who killed the Savannah Convention Center to not only remember a pivotal time in U.S. history, but also to remember one role Savannah played in the story - the building of the Liberty ships.
“The Liberty ships were very important for England first and then for the allies second, because everything that left the United States was on a Liberty ship, and it went right across the Atlantic Ocean and was in England,” said Jimmy Ray, Chatham County Veterans Council.
Jimmy Ray says the people who helped build many of the Liberty ships were a crucial part of the war effort.
“The ship building and the B-17 bombers were here training pilots, but the ship building started and they were working 24 hours a day, seven days a week with 45,000 people on the payroll," he said.
Ray says Savannah was the place people of all origins came to help win the war.
“They were machinist and they were electricians and they were welders, and they all came into Savannah and worked, and one of the most important things was, it was everybody worked; all ethnicity, religions, it made no difference. You were there to work to help win the war, which they did.”
