Savannah Weekend: Juneteenth at the Jepson, Comic Con and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend there is so much going on, especially if you want to do something indoors with the little ones! On Saturday head over to the Jepson Center for the Telfair Museums 12th annual Juneteenth observance and free family day.
Vaughnette Goode-Walker, local historian and organizer of the event, gave us a preview.
"It's our jumpin' Juneteenth at the Jepson Center, our 12th year. We're dedicating this year to the children. Our biggest surprise will be the United House of Prayer shout band. They'll be here performing. We'll also have other special guests. When the American civil war ended the enslaved people in TX didn't find out about their freedom until the soldiers arrived on June 19th, 1865, so Juneteenth is a broken word for June 19th, 1865 and it's a celebration of freedom,” Goode-Walker said.
After Juneteenth, walk on over to the Savannah Civic Center for the 6th Annual Savannah Mega Comic Con. This is one of the biggest pop culture events in the Southeast! This comic book and toy convention features all things comic book and super hero related. Enjoy vintage and modern toys, anime, cosplay, video games and more. children 12 and under are free!
If you want to get your child's creative juices flowing, come here to Henny Penny Café on Sunday evening for a fundraiser for Au Pair in America.
"We teamed up with Scribbl’d Art Studio and Henny Penny for International Family Night. The event has art and giveaways and face painting, and our art project is a nod to “It’s A Small World.” This is a great place to showcase any sort of artistic talent. It’s something for the parents, kids, au pairs. Au Pair in America is global exchange childcare program. We bring international students over as live in nannies for American families. It’s Sunday June 9, 3 to 5pm, we invite the whole community to come out and make some art,” said Molly Hayden, with Au Pair in America.
For more information on Juneteenth at the Jepson, click here: https://www.telfair.org/event/juneteenth-free-family-day-2019/
For more information on Savannah Mega Comic Con, click here: http://www.savannahmegacomiccon.com/
For more information on the International Family Night at Henny Penny, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/878458442506060/
