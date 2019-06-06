Savannah Weekend: Juneteenth at the Jepson, Comic Con and more

"We teamed up with Scribbl’d Art Studio and Henny Penny for International Family Night. The event has art and giveaways and face painting, and our art project is a nod to “It’s A Small World.” This is a great place to showcase any sort of artistic talent. It’s something for the parents, kids, au pairs. Au Pair in America is global exchange childcare program. We bring international students over as live in nannies for American families. It’s Sunday June 9, 3 to 5pm, we invite the whole community to come out and make some art,” said Molly Hayden, with Au Pair in America.