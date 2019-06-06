State Representative Weston Newton provides legislative update in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc., (WTOC) - A state representative met with his constituents over pizza Wednesday.
A group of Bluffton residents, local elected officials, and State Representative Weston Newton gathered, not just to share a slice, but to discuss state and local politics.
Newton gave a legislative update. He said some good things were accomplished at the State House, but there is still work to be done.
“We’ve got low debt. We’ve passed a budget that includes a tax rebate to folks, and so there’s a lot of good news to talk about," Newton said. “That being said, there are always a lot of challenges that are left to be addressed. I mean, quite frankly, we’ve still got a $30 million unfunded pension liability in the state that we’re making progress on. We’ve got crumbling infrastructure across the state.”
People of any political background are welcome at the meetings and you can find out when and where they will be held on the Greater Bluffton Republican Club’s Facebook page.
The event was hosted by the Greater Bluffton Republican Club as their June meeting.
