Thursday: Early Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers are drifting eastward across the area this morning; mainly south of Savannah. Damp roadways are possible through the morning commute.
Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s and are forecast to be in the 80s later this morning. Temps peak in the upper 80s, to near 90°, away from the beach.
Scattered storms are expected this afternoon and early evening; wettest 2 to 7 p.m. A couple storms may become strong - producing gusty winds and small hail - before sunset.
Scattered, daily, downpours are forecast through the middle of next week. Radar and updates are always available in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter