Apply for Coastal Health District Hurricane Registry

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane evacuations save lives, but for coastal residents with certain medical concerns or physical challenges and no transportation, it’s nearly impossible.
That’s why the community needs to know about the Coastal Health District Hurricane Registry. It’s a list of people with specific healthcare conditions who would need help evacuating from the eight Georgia counties nearest to the coast. Those counties include Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh.
The registry is managed by the local county health department in each of the counties.
‘The Hurricane Registry is an important safety net for people with healthcare issues and no way to leave,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District, said in a release. “If we know about your individual situation in advance, we can work with emergency managers to develop an evacuation plan for you.’
The registry is not intended for residents with transportation who can evacuate themselves, or residents with friends or family members who can take them to safety. Likewise, nursing home and assisted living residents should not apply, but should follow their facility’s evacuation plan.
Residents must apply to be on the Registry and can do so by calling toll-free, 1.833.CHD.REGISTER (1.833.243.7344) and following the phone prompts which will connect them directly with their county health department. The application can also be downloaded here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.