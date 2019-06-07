Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat at grocery store

Beaufort, SC. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a bomb threat at the Bi-Lo supermarket on Parris Island Gateway.
BCSO says a man called the store and claimed there was a bomb inside the building, then hung up.
The BCSO bomb team and Port Royal Police are searching the store with a bomb-sniffing dog. They ask that people avoid the area while they work.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.