Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat at grocery store

June 7, 2019 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 2:26 PM

Beaufort, SC. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a bomb threat at the Bi-Lo supermarket on Parris Island Gateway.

BCSO says a man called the store and claimed there was a bomb inside the building, then hung up.

The BCSO bomb team and Port Royal Police are searching the store with a bomb-sniffing dog. They ask that people avoid the area while they work.

