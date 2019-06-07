Burton firefighters to receive new medical training

“So, we’re upgrading 17 of our firefighters to Emergency Medical Technicians, and hopefully, we’re going to have five more paramedics staffed in our stations, and what that will allow us to do is when we go on an emergency vehicle call - whether it’s an accident or a shooting or just an emergency medical situation - our firefighters will be able to start more advanced skills and treatment in the field, bring in the patient a little bit more relieved, but also stabilize them, and hopefully we’ll give them better outcomes in the long run," said Captain Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District, Fire Marshal.