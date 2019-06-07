Burton firefighters to receive new medical training

BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District is adding new certifications that will make them different from any other district in northern Beaufort County.
A mid-year data analysis shows that over half of the Burton Fire District’s emergency responses are medical emergencies. Because of this, the District is implementing a new program that will train all firefighters to become Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, which will increase what they are able to do to treat people in the field.
The firefighters will undergo six months of training in the ER and classroom to gain the new certification this year.
“So, we’re upgrading 17 of our firefighters to Emergency Medical Technicians, and hopefully, we’re going to have five more paramedics staffed in our stations, and what that will allow us to do is when we go on an emergency vehicle call - whether it’s an accident or a shooting or just an emergency medical situation - our firefighters will be able to start more advanced skills and treatment in the field, bring in the patient a little bit more relieved, but also stabilize them, and hopefully we’ll give them better outcomes in the long run," said Captain Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District, Fire Marshal.
The District has already budgeted for the certifications. It won’t cost anything additional for taxpayers.
