Congressman Carter tours Tiny House Project in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tiny House community will soon serve 72 homeless veterans in Savannah.
The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is in the final building stages of developing the community, named “The Cove at Dundee.”
Thursday, U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter visited the Tiny House Project site, located off Savannah’s Dundee Street.
“This is the perfect project. It addresses homelessness, brings people together. That’s Savannah to me; what this is all about,” said Congressman Carter said.
When the project is complete, each veteran will have their own tiny home and will have access to support and referral services.
